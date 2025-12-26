x
Too Much Padding in Rajinikanth’s Jailer2

Published on December 26, 2025 by sankar

Too Much Padding in Rajinikanth’s Jailer2

Unique Record for Rajinikanth's Jailer

The shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 is coming to an end. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of the high voltage action drama and the film is aimed for August 2026 release. Like the first installment, Nelson and his team have locked several renowned actors to play crucial roles. Shiva Rajkumar who played a cameo in the first part will have an extended cameo in Jailer 2.

Ramya Krishna and Mirna will reprise their roles in Jailer 2. As per the recent rumors, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to play a cameo and the team is yet to make an official statement. Mohanlal too will reprise his role in Jailer 2. Reports say that Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Fasil and Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in other important roles. There is too much padding in Jailer 2. Rajinikanth has insisted about more actors in Jailer 2. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer for Jailer 2.

