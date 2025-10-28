x
Top Maoist Leaders Surrender in Telangana Following CM Revanth Reddy’s Call for Peace

Published on October 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

Top Maoist Leaders Surrender in Telangana Following CM Revanth Reddy’s Call for Peace

revanth reddy

In a major setback to the Maoist movement, two senior leaders, Bandi Prakash and Pulluri Prasada Rao, also known as Chandranna, have surrendered before the Telangana police. The surrender took place in the presence of Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy, marking a significant moment in the State’s efforts to bring extremists back into mainstream society.

Bandi Prakash, who served as a member of the Maoist State Committee, had been with the organization for 45 years and was known by his alias Prabhat. He once led operations in the Prabhat area and was also a participant in the 2004 peace talks. Prakash, a native of Mancherial district, joined the movement while still in school and later rose through the ranks to become a key strategist.

Chandranna, another prominent Maoist leader, had been part of the central committee for 17 years. His association with the movement began in 1980 under the guidance of Kishenji, one of the top leaders of the People’s War Group. Due to deteriorating health and inspired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s appeal, Chandranna decided to give up arms and rejoin civil life.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy announced that both leaders would receive protection and the rewards announced earlier, ₹20 lakh for Bandi Prakash and ₹25 lakh for Chandranna. He added that around 64 Maoists remain active in Telangana, with the government ready to assist anyone willing to surrender.

Chandranna stated that their decision was not a defeat but a step towards contributing to society’s development. “I have laid down arms to serve the people in new ways,” he said.

