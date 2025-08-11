Top Producers meet AP Minister over Workers’ Strike

In Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh met the leading film producers to discuss the ongoing workers’ strike and recent developments in the Telugu film industry. Producers expressed their concerns about the strike’s impact on productions and the livelihoods of workers. Minister Durgesh stated that while the issue primarily falls under the Film Chamber’s responsibility, he would present their concerns to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the film industry’s growth and stability in Andhra Pradesh. Those who attended the meeting included BVSN Prasad, DVV Danayya, KL Narayana, Bharat (Film Chamber President), Naga Vamsi, Y Ravi Shankar, Vishwa Prasad, Bunny Vas, Vamsi (UV Creations), Cherry (Mythri Movies), Vivek Kuchibhotla, and Sahu Garapati. Discussions are expected to continue in the coming days to find a resolution that benefits both the industry and its workforce. All the Telugu film shoots are kept on hold for now and a solution will resume the shoots.