Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Home > Politics

Tough Competition for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

Tough Competition for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release and the film is high on expectations. Raja Saab trailer caught everyone’s attention and Sanjay Dutt has a crucial role in the film. The film will head for a big release in Hindi considering the stardom of Prabhas. Though most of his recent films post Baahubali did not end up successful, all the films opened on a big note in the North. But Raja Saab will face a tough competition. Two Bollywood big films are hitting the screens on December 5th.

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s crazy film Dhurandhar is announced for December 5th release. Uri fame Aditya Dhar is the director and the film also has Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in other important roles. Jio Studiosand B62 Studios are the producers. The film is carrying big expectations.

Romeo: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are teaming up for the third time after Haider and Kaminey. The film is tentatively titled Romeo and the makers are strong on releasing the film on December 5th. The film is said to be a gangster drama. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer.

It would be a triangular fight between Raja Saab, Dhurandhar and Romeo on December 5th for now. Hope one among them walks out of the race.

