Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?

Tourist Family is a sensation in Tamil cinema and the film which was made on a minimal budget minted over Rs 100 crores in its final run. After the film had an OTT release, the Telugu audience are watching it and are impressed with the content. Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth flew to Hyderabad and he met Natural Star Nani in his office last night. Abishan Jeevinth is a huge fan of Nani and he discussed about teaming up soon. He also promised to narrate a script very soon to Nani.

“What a day! Truly honoured to have met you, @NameisNani sir. You’re such a humble and grounded person. The way you spoke about the film in such detail made it more special for me. Thank you :)” posted Abishan Jeevinth. After the super success of Tourist Family, Abishan Jeevinth is yet to announce his next. Nani is all set to join the sets of The Paradise and he has a film with Sujeeth lined up to roll next year.