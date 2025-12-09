TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype

Rocking Star Yash is set to appear in a Geethu Mohandas directorial after the massive success of the KGF franchise. His highly anticipated next film, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has an enormous buzz across India. With exactly 100 days left for its grand worldwide release on March 19, 2026, the makers have officially kick-started the countdown, amplifying excitement.

The team unveiled a gripping new poster that instantly created a stir among fans. The image features Rocking Star Yash exuding a sexy, rugged aura as he sits in a blood-filled bathtub, flexing his chiselled biceps. Though his face remains hidden, he looks away toward a streak of light, his tattoo-covered physique enhancing the intense, badass vibe that hints at the tone of the film.

The celebrations around the 100-day mark also highlighted the powerhouse team behind this action-packed saga. The film releases during a major festive period – Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid – promising a strong extended opening at the box office. Key technicians shaping the film’s scale and vision include National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur of KGF fame.

Adding global flair, Hollywood action expert JJ Perry, known for the John Wick franchise, along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv, have choreographed some of the film’s most crucial and high-octane sequences. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.