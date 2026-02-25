x
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju

Published on February 25, 2026 by sankar

Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju is all set to bet big on Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic. The speculated figure is said to be Rs 120 crores for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. Some of them called it that the deal is a fake one and it is over-hyped. Dil Raju has bagged the rights of the film for a fancy price but there is no risk involved. Dil Raju will pay the quoted amount to the producer and it is completely refundable. There is no risk involved for Dil Raju even if Toxic under-performs at the box-office.

The agreements are done so as to refund the amount in a fixed time after the theatrical run comes to an end. If the film fares well, Toxic would be a jackpot for Dil Raju and his team of distributors. The biggest challenge for Toxic is that the film will have stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After the super success of Dhurandhar, there are big expectations on the second part and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in all the regional languages. Toxic is the next outing of Yash after KGF: Chapter 2 and this is his next release after four years. Dil Raju is making sure that Toxic will have a grand release across the Telugu states.

