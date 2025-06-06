x
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Tragedy in Malayalam Actor’s Family

Published on June 6, 2025 by nymisha

Tragedy in Malayalam Actor’s Family

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been in news after he was involved in a drugs case. He was arrested and later released on bail. Shine Tom Chacko’s father CP Chacko has passed away during the early hours of today morning after he met with a road accident. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Parayur in Dharmapuri district.

The car with CP Chacko collided with a truck and he passed away. Shine Tom Chacko and his mother suffered serious injuries and they are rushed to a hospital and are being treated. A case has been registered by the local police and the investigation is underway. Shine Tom Chacko acted in Telugu films like Daaku Maharaj, Dasara and Rangabali. Wishing the talented actor a speedy recovery.

