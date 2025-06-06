Tragedy in Malayalam Actor’s Family

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been in news after he was involved in a drugs case. He was arrested and later released on bail. Shine Tom Chacko’s father CP Chacko has passed away during the early hours of today morning after he met with a road accident. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Parayur in Dharmapuri district.

The car with CP Chacko collided with a truck and he passed away. Shine Tom Chacko and his mother suffered serious injuries and they are rushed to a hospital and are being treated. A case has been registered by the local police and the investigation is underway. Shine Tom Chacko acted in Telugu films like Daaku Maharaj, Dasara and Rangabali. Wishing the talented actor a speedy recovery.