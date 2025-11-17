Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Telangana Leaders Coordinate Relief After Fatal Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has left families across Telangana shaken, as several Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were among those who lost their lives. The incident occurred on the route from Makkah to Madinah. A diesel tanker rammed into a bus carrying Indian pilgrims, causing a massive fire that claimed the lives of 42 people. Among them, 16 were residents of Telangana, including several from Hyderabad. Shock and grief have poured in from state and national leaders, who have stepped in to support affected families and coordinate emergency efforts.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed deep sorrow over the devastating accident. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and described the incident as a painful loss for the entire State. The Minister said the Government of Telangana is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure all possible support, including the identification and repatriation of the deceased. He offered prayers for the departed and wished strength for their families during this difficult time.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also reacted with shock. He said the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending full assistance to affected Indians and their families. He offered condolences and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

A control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help families seeking information. Senior officials are in direct coordination with the Indian Embassy. Efforts are underway to confirm the number of individuals from Telangana who were on the bus. Families can reach out to Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner at +91 98719 99044, Ch. Chakravarthi, PRO at +91 99583 22143, and Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer at +91 96437 23157.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed deep grief over the tragedy. He said there were 42 people on the bus when it caught fire. Owaisi spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that details are being gathered. The MP has shared passenger information with the Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. He urged the Central government to bring back the bodies of the deceased and ensure proper medical care for those injured.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock and directed officials to stay in close touch with the Embassy. Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao instructed Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in Delhi to immediately collect details of the passengers from the State. A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor the situation round the clock. Further updates are awaited as officials continue to coordinate with Saudi authorities.

The tragic incident has left many families grieving, and both state and central agencies are working together to provide clarity, support and timely assistance.