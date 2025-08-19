Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Dhurandhar is high on expectations. The teaser generated the needed buzz. The shoot of the film has been happening in and around Leh, Ladakh for the past few days. In a shocking incident, close to 120 crew members were hospitalized on the sets of the film due to food poisoning. The crew members developed stomach issues, vomiting, and headaches and they were rushed to hospital. All the crew members are under medical supervision. The samples have been sent for testing after the incident.

More than 600 people consumed the food while 120 crew members were hospitalized. Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun will be seen in other important roles in the film directed by Aditya Dhar. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are the producers. Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films and it will hit the screens on December 5th across the globe.