Tragedy Strikes Young Indians Abroad: Two Telugu Students Lose Their Lives Overseas

Published on October 4, 2025 by Sanyogita

Tragedy Strikes Young Indians Abroad: Two Telugu Students Lose Their Lives Overseas

Two young students from Telangana have lost their lives abroad, sending shockwaves through their families and local communities.

Pole Chandrashekhar, a promising dental student, was tragically shot dead in Dallas, United States, on Saturday. Having completed his BDS in India, Chandrashekhar had travelled to the US to pursue postgraduate studies in dental surgery. He was reportedly shot by a miscreant while going about his daily chores. The incident has left his family and the Telugu community abroad in deep grief. Local Telangana leaders, including MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T. Harish Rao, visited Chandrashekhar’s family to offer condolences and urged the government to facilitate the repatriation of his body to Hyderabad. Chandrashekhar is remembered as a dedicated and ambitious young man whose dreams were cut tragically short.

In a separate tragedy, 26-year-old Mahender Reddy, a native of Dammanapeta village in Jagityal district, passed away in London following a sudden heart attack. Mahender had moved to the UK two years ago to pursue his postgraduate studies and had recently secured a work visa. His untimely death has left his family and village devastated. Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, along with other public representatives, extended their condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. Efforts are underway to bring Mahender’s remains back to India.

These heartbreaking incidents serve as reminders of the challenges and unforeseen tragedies faced by young Indians pursuing their dreams abroad. Families are left mourning far from home, while communities come together to honour the memories of these talented youths.

