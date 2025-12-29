x
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Women from Telangana in the US

Published on December 29, 2025 by Sanyogita

young women's died in california road accident

A road accident in California has claimed the lives of two young women from Telangana who were pursuing their dreams in the United States. The victims were identified as 25 year old Pulakhandam Meghana Rani from Garla in Mahbubabad district and 24 year old Kadiyala Bhavana from Mulkanoor.

The accident occurred on Sunday around 4 pm local time. Meghana and Bhavana were traveling with a group of friends on a sightseeing trip to the Alabama Hills area. Eight friends were touring the region in two separate cars. While taking a curve, the car in which Meghana and Bhavana were traveling reportedly lost control, went off the road, and plunged into a valley.

Both women had moved to the United States three years ago with hopes of building a better future. They had recently completed their MS degrees and were in the process of searching for employment opportunities. Friends say they were ambitious and excited about the next phase of their lives.

The sudden loss has left their families, friends, and local communities in deep shock. What was meant to be a short trip to relax and explore turned into tragedy. The incident is a painful reminder of how fragile life can be, especially for students and young professionals living far from home.

