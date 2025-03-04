Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives

At Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram, a boat capsized in the Godavari River, leading to the death of two individuals. The boat, carrying 12 people, was traveling from Bridge Lanka to Pushkar Ghat when the tragedy struck. As the boat approached the eighth pillar near Heavala, it suddenly sank, throwing everyone into the river.

Thanks to the efforts of local fishermen, ten people were rescued and brought to safety. However, two men, identified as Raju (25) from Annavaram and another individual (54) from Simhachalam, lost their lives. Their bodies were recovered after a three-hour search operation involving police, fire department personnel, and fishermen.

Initial reports suggest that the boat may have developed a hole, allowing water to seep in, which caused it to sink. There are also claims that the boat collided with a pillar, leading to the accident. The group had reportedly visited Bridge Lanka for leisure activities, including gambling and alcohol consumption, before the incident occurred on their return journey.

DSP Ramesh Babu stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. While no lapses in safety measures have been confirmed yet, authorities are working to uncover the truth. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.