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Home > Politics

Tragic Bus–Tipper Collision in Markapuram Claims 13 Lives

Published on March 26, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Tragic Bus–Tipper Collision in Markapuram Claims 13 Lives

A devastating road accident in Markapuram district has left Andhra Pradesh in grief. At least thirteen passengers lost their lives in a horrific collision between a private travel bus and a tipper lorry in the early hours of the morning. The impact triggered a massive fire that trapped several passengers inside the bus.

The accident occurred near the stone quarry bends close to Rayavaram. The private bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was on its way from Hyderabad to Pamuru. Around dawn, the bus reached a sharp curve near the quarry stretch. At that moment, a speeding tipper approached from the opposite direction. The collision was intense and immediate. Within seconds, both vehicles caught fire.

Passengers seated in the front managed to escape with injuries. Those seated at the rear had no time to react. Flames spread rapidly and blocked any chance of escape. Several victims were burned alive inside the bus. The vehicle was reduced to a skeletal frame by the time fire crews arrived.

Local police confirmed that more than twenty passengers were on board. Around twenty injured individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition. Officials fear that the death toll may rise. The tipper driver reportedly lost control while negotiating the curve. The lack of speed control at a dangerous bend turned fatal within moments.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy. He spoke to senior officials and reviewed the rescue efforts. He directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident and asked for a comprehensive report.

Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy reached the accident site and supervised relief operations. Fire personnel worked swiftly to control the flames, but the damage was already severe.

Police believe that many of the victims may be from the Kanigiri region. Identification efforts are ongoing. This incident once again raises serious concerns about road safety and reckless driving.

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