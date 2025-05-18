PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

The fire accident which killed about 17 people at Gulzar Houz in Old City of Hyderabad shook Hyderabadis. The otherwise leisurely Sunday turned into a tragic day for Hyderabad residents. While disaster mitigation teams are still on the spot, condolence messages are pouring in from all over India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the fire tragedy which killed about 17 people, including children and women. Expressing heartfelt condolences over the fire tragedy, PM Modi offered Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi expressed deep shock over the fire tragedy. Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge have spoken to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to inquire about the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also expressed their pain over the fire tragedy, praying for the speedy recovery of injured.

The fire occurred in a pearl trader’s building located at Gulzar House near Charminar. While the jewellery and pearls shop was located in the ground floor, family members and employees of the trader stayed in the first and above floors. While the fire occurred around 6 AM, about 10 fire engines immediately rushed to the spot, but the damage was already done.