x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
View all stories
Home > Politics

PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident
image
Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!
image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim

PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

The fire accident which killed about 17 people at Gulzar Houz in Old City of Hyderabad shook Hyderabadis. The otherwise leisurely Sunday turned into a tragic day for Hyderabad residents. While disaster mitigation teams are still on the spot, condolence messages are pouring in from all over India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the fire tragedy which killed about 17 people, including children and women. Expressing heartfelt condolences over the fire tragedy, PM Modi offered Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi expressed deep shock over the fire tragedy. Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge have spoken to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to inquire about the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also expressed their pain over the fire tragedy, praying for the speedy recovery of injured.

The fire occurred in a pearl trader’s building located at Gulzar House near Charminar. While the jewellery and pearls shop was located in the ground floor, family members and employees of the trader stayed in the first and above floors. While the fire occurred around 6 AM, about 10 fire engines immediately rushed to the spot, but the damage was already done.

Previous Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!
else

TRENDING

image
Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!
image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Biggest Business Challenge before Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident
image
Shashtipoorthi Title Song Is An Instant Winner!
image
Baby Hindi Remake in Trouble
image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim

Most Read

image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident
image
Liquor Scam Money Trail Leads to Ex-CM YS Jagan’s Office!
image
YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown