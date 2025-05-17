Trailer of Prominent Comedian Praveen’s ‘Bakasura Restaurant’ Released

Well-known actor and comedian Praveen, recognized for his performances in several successful films, is playing the lead role in the upcoming film Bakasura Restaurant. Viva Harsha appears in the title role. The film also features Krishna Bhagavan, Shining Phani, and KGF Garuda Ram in significant roles. Directed by S. J. Shiva in his directorial debut, the movie is produced by Lakshmayya Achari and Janardhan Achari under the banner of SJ Movies. With filming completed, the film is now ready for release.

Described as a “hunger comedy entertainer,” the trailer of Bakasura Restaurant was released on Friday. Prominent director Maruthi attended the event as the chief guest and unveiled the trailer.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen said, “Bakasura Restaurant will be arriving soon. I’m happy that our trailer was released by Maruthi garu. His film Prema Katha Chitram played a major role in shaping my career. I’m glad he is now launching the trailer of my film. I’m grateful to him.”

Director Maruthi stated, “The title itself is a success. It’s a well-chosen name, and it gives the impression that the film will also be good. A good title has given this film a positive vibe. I’ve long wanted to see Praveen in a lead role, and today it has materialized. I’m confident this film will be a milestone in Praveen’s career and will surely appeal to audiences. I hope the film becomes a success and brings recognition to the entire unit.”

Producer Janardhan Achari said, “When Shiva narrated this line, I liked it immediately. We thought of Praveen for the role right away. All the actors selected for this film suit their parts perfectly and have given great support. KGF Garuda Ram’s character will be well-received. The film will definitely be appreciated by all.”

Director S. J. Shiva commented, “It is a pleasure to introduce Praveen as a lead actor with Bakasura Restaurant. This film will be a big success for him. Viva Harsha plays the title role. A story like this hasn’t been made in Telugu cinema until now. Each character in the film has been thoughtfully designed. Our technicians have given us excellent support. We are confident that this film will entertain everyone.”

Viva Harsha added, “This film will be a benchmark for everyone involved. The director handled the film like a seasoned professional. It’s a family-friendly movie that all can enjoy. I’m happy to see Praveen debuting as a hero. Since this is a trending genre — horror — the film is bound to be a success. It’s a film everyone should enjoy in theatres.”

The cast includes Praveen, Viva Harsha, Shining Phani (Bamchik Bunty), KGF Garuda Ram, Krishna Bhagavan, Srikant Iyengar, Uppena Jayakrishna, Vivek Dandu, Amar, Ram Patas, Ramya Priya, Prachi Thakur, and Jabardasth Apparao. The film’s cinematography is by Bala Saraswathi, editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh, and music by Vikas Badisa. Vinay Kotti serves as executive producer, with art direction by Sri Raja CR Thangala. The film’s PROs are Eluru Srinu and Maduri Madhu.