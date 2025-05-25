Trance Of Kuberaa: Tense & Haunting

The latest glimpse from Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles, has been dropped and it’s a striking revelation. Titled Trance of Kuberaa, this pulse-quickening glimpse peels back the curtain on a world driven by greediness, supremacy, and moral ambiguity.

Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his nuanced storytelling, boldly steps into new territory, crafting a narrative that blends psychological intensity with raw emotion. This glimpse is a descent into a gritty universe where no one is truly innocent, and every choice carries weight.

From the very first frame, Devi Sri Prasad’s riveting score sets the tone- tense, haunting, and hypnotic. Vocals by Dhanush and Hemachandra pulse with urgency, while Nanda Kishore’s lyrics sharpen the story’s philosophical edges. Together, they deliver a soundtrack that’s as emotionally charged as it is atmospheric.

The visual montage introduces us to characters cloaked in complexity. Dhanush’s simmering silence, Nagarjuna’s commanding presence, Rashmika Mandanna’s fiery gaze, and Jim Sarbh’s enigmatic aura. Their performances hit hard. Each frame promises depth, danger, and drama.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is slated for a grand Pan-India release on June 20th.