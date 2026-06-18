Transfer Trimurthulu has thrilling elements & entertainment: Vadde Naveen

With Transfer Trimurthulu gearing up for its theatrical release on June 19, actor-producer Vadde Naveen has expressed strong confidence in the film’s content and concept. Speaking to the media, Naveen revealed that the story immediately attracted him because of its uniqueness.

He described the film as a family entertainer packed with thrilling elements. He said, “The core idea and story of Transfer Trimurthulu are very different and unique. I liked the story immensely. It has thrilling elements while still being a film that the entire family can watch together. My character in the movie also feels very fresh and different.”

Naveen also addressed why he chose to produce the film himself rather than collaborate with another producer. According to him, he had complete faith in the script and believed strongly in its potential. While he did not doubt that another producer could have handled the project professionally, he felt that his level of confidence in the story was unmatched.

Because of that conviction, he decided to back the film through Vadde Creations. Naveen emphasized that the decision was driven purely by his trust in the content and not by concerns about creative interference. He believes audiences will appreciate the sincerity behind the project when it reaches theaters.