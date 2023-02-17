Tremors in the team of Dasara

Natural star Nani’s Dasara is carrying a positive buzz and Nani started pouring praises on director Srikanth Odela. But in reality, everything seems to be in a different way. There is a vacuum created between director and the hero of the film. There are times even when the movie shoot went on hold for a few days. But now the story is changed and Nani is heaping praises on director only after the response they received for the teaser. Srikanth wanted to reshoot a few portions of the film, where he felt corrections are needed. Reportedly Nani rejected and he thought that there is much enough content shot for the film already.

If Dasara turns out to be a blockbuster, all these tremors will be wiped off. But, if Dasara turned out to be a dud at box office, who will take the responsibility for the film? Keerthy Suresh,Samuthirakani and Zarina Wahab will be seen in lead roles and Dasara will release on 30th of March.