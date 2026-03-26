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Home > Movie News

Trend: Content winning over Commercial Cinema

Published on March 26, 2026 by sankar

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Trend: Content winning over Commercial Cinema

The definition for commercial cinema in India has seen a change over the years. Things changed completely post pandemic and content is winning over stardom and commercial films. The audience are just interested to watch interesting and content-driven films in theatres and they have strictly turned selective. They are not bothered about stars if they feature in regular commercial films. Several recent biggies featuring stars in various languages received lukewarm response and the biggest shock is that these films also suffered to register minimum opening numbers.

This is not restricted to a territory or a region. The same is the trend from North America to North India and South. Several filmmakers are blindly confident and are keen to cook regular commercial pot-boilers. This is impacting the careers of several successful directors who are going against the trend. The producers are also burning their pockets as they have to rely on the theatrical revenue after the OTT deals have seen a huge decline. There are several films that were released with minimum promotions without stars and they made big money in all the languages. At the same time, big ticket films featuring stars are badly rejected by the audience. The new trend is that the content is winning over commercial cinema. This has to be noted by the producers and directors.

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