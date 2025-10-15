x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Home > Movie News

Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem

Published on October 15, 2025 by nymisha

Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem

The makers of the fantasy action adventure Jatadhara have released their latest single, Trend Set Cheyy, a high-octane promotional track that’s instantly setting the dance floor on fire. Starring Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu and marking the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, the film generated strong buzz following the impact of its first glimpse and two earlier songs.

Composers Raees & Zain – Sam have delivered an infectious, upbeat number with contemporary electronic beats and a relentless, energetic track that ensures immediate repeat value. The song’s power is amplified by the spirited vocals of Spoorthi Jitender and Rajeev Raj.

Lyricist Shree Mani masterfully blends fresh, youthful words, crafting a tune that is both catchy and aspirational, a true anthem for the film’s bachelor hero.

Against a vibrant pub backdrop, Sudheer Babu delivers a performance that showcases his stylish and graceful dance steps. He shares the dance floor with Shreya Sharma in this visually dynamic single.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, Jatadhara hits cinemas worldwide on November 7th.

