Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem

The makers of the fantasy action adventure Jatadhara have released their latest single, Trend Set Cheyy, a high-octane promotional track that’s instantly setting the dance floor on fire. Starring Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu and marking the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, the film generated strong buzz following the impact of its first glimpse and two earlier songs.

Composers Raees & Zain – Sam have delivered an infectious, upbeat number with contemporary electronic beats and a relentless, energetic track that ensures immediate repeat value. The song’s power is amplified by the spirited vocals of Spoorthi Jitender and Rajeev Raj.

Lyricist Shree Mani masterfully blends fresh, youthful words, crafting a tune that is both catchy and aspirational, a true anthem for the film’s bachelor hero.

Against a vibrant pub backdrop, Sudheer Babu delivers a performance that showcases his stylish and graceful dance steps. He shares the dance floor with Shreya Sharma in this visually dynamic single.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, and produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, Jatadhara hits cinemas worldwide on November 7th.