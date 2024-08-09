Tribal development is my aim, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reiterated that the development of the Tribals in the state was his aim. He said he would do everything to develop the Tribals in the state. He said he had plans to provide basic infrastructure to the Tribals and the areas where they live in the forests.

He wanted the people to draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ekalavya and Draupadi Murmu. He said that Alluri Sitarama Raju had fought against the mighty British and did a lot to bring independence to the country. He wanted the people to draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju.

He further said that Draupadi Murmu had started her work as a school teacher. Being the school teacher, she had gone to the level of becoming the President of India, he said. He wanted the people to draw inspiration from Draupadi Murmu and grow in the future.

Chandrababu Naidu said that India is the second country where Tribals live in large numbers after Africa. The governments were doing their best for the welfare and development of the Tribals in the country. Andhra Pradesh state government is ahead of other states in reaching out to the Tribals, the chief minister said.

He said that the Tribals in the forest should get the basic facilities and infrastructure. He had done this during his earlier stint and developed the Tribals, he said. He also promoted Araku coffee in the state during his earlier regime. He made Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drink Araku coffee and thus give global recognition to the coffee.

The chief minister said that he would promote the products of the Tribals in the state. He made Prime Minister as the brand ambassador for the Araku coffee, he said. He further said that he would conduct the Tribal Day every year in the state. The previous YSR Congress government did not conduct the Tribal day, he said. The previous government also ignored the welfare the Tribals, he said. He said that in Andhra Pradesh there are 27.39 lakh Tribals as per the 2011 census. The government would take care of them all, he said.