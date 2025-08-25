x
Home > Movie News

Tribanadhari Barbarik Producer about Response from Premieres

Published on August 25, 2025 by sankar

Tribanadhari Barbarik Producer about Response from Premieres

Talented writer and director Maruthi is presenting an interesting film titled Tribanadhari Barbarik and it is produced by Vijaypal Reddy. Sathyaraj, Udaya Bhanu, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, and Sanchi Roy will be seen in the lead roles in this film directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The film is releasing in theatres on August 29th and the trailer generated a positive buzz. The film’s producer Vijaypal Reddy said that the film is receiving very positive response from the premiere shows that are screened for the audience.

“I met Maruthi and he suggested me to make Tribanadhari Barbarik on a lavish note. He gave me the confidence. It is a typical thriller with all the needed commercial elements. We screened the film in Vijayawada and Warangal and the response is overwhelming. This gave me so much satisfaction. Maruthi garu stood as a strong support for me during the making of Tribanadhari Barbarik. He watched the film and he is quite confident on the success of the film. I am producing multiple films and we have Beauty ready for release. After this, I am producing a horror comedy and two other films are under discussion” told producer Vijaypal Reddy.

