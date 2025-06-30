x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tried to Kill myself with Alcohol: Aamir Khan

Published on June 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Tried to Kill myself with Alcohol: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has always kept his personal matters away from the public eye, but he recently took a rare opportunity to discuss a particularly challenging period in his life—the end of his marriage to Reena Dutta. In an interview, he shared how his divorce in 2002 plunged him into a troubling time marked by alcoholism and depression. This turmoil coincided with his acclaim as ‘Man of the Year’ after the success of ‘Lagaan.’ His heartfelt revelations reveal the significant struggles he faced behind despite his achievements.

“When Reena and I parted ways, I spent that night consuming an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next year and a half, I was drinking every day. I hardly slept. I would pass out from drinking heavily. I felt like I was trying to end my life. I wasn’t focused on any work or social interactions. Ironically, that same year, ‘Lagaan’ was released, and newspapers called me ‘Man of the Year’. I found that to be quite ironic,” Aamir reflected, illustrating the profound impact the separation had on him.

Aamir and Reena fell in love when they lived in neighboring homes, frequently exchanging glances through their windows. Initially, Reena was not interested, but eventually, she accepted his proposal and they married in secret. She made a brief cameo in Aamir’s film, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.’ Their marriage spanned 16 years and they had two children, Junaid and Ira. Their relationship concluded a year after collaborating on ‘Lagaan.’ Aamir mentioned, “Reena and I spent 16 lengthy years as a married couple. Our separation was traumatic for both us and our families. We endeavored to manage the situation with the best of our abilities. Despite our divorce, we did not lose love or respect for one another.”

Following his separation from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with director Kiran Rao in 2005. They had a son, Azad, but announced their own split in 2021 after 16 years together. Presently, Aamir is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, a friend for two decades. Despite the changes in his personal life, he maintains a strong bond with both of his ex-wives and collaborates with them in co-parenting all of his children.

Next PVN Madhav is the new AP BJP chief Previous Kingdom Release: Naga Vamsi has a Clear Update
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu

Latest

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Most Read

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP
image
With tech leaders workshop, AP takes next step towards Quantum Valley

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards