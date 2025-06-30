Tried to Kill myself with Alcohol: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has always kept his personal matters away from the public eye, but he recently took a rare opportunity to discuss a particularly challenging period in his life—the end of his marriage to Reena Dutta. In an interview, he shared how his divorce in 2002 plunged him into a troubling time marked by alcoholism and depression. This turmoil coincided with his acclaim as ‘Man of the Year’ after the success of ‘Lagaan.’ His heartfelt revelations reveal the significant struggles he faced behind despite his achievements.

“When Reena and I parted ways, I spent that night consuming an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next year and a half, I was drinking every day. I hardly slept. I would pass out from drinking heavily. I felt like I was trying to end my life. I wasn’t focused on any work or social interactions. Ironically, that same year, ‘Lagaan’ was released, and newspapers called me ‘Man of the Year’. I found that to be quite ironic,” Aamir reflected, illustrating the profound impact the separation had on him.

Aamir and Reena fell in love when they lived in neighboring homes, frequently exchanging glances through their windows. Initially, Reena was not interested, but eventually, she accepted his proposal and they married in secret. She made a brief cameo in Aamir’s film, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.’ Their marriage spanned 16 years and they had two children, Junaid and Ira. Their relationship concluded a year after collaborating on ‘Lagaan.’ Aamir mentioned, “Reena and I spent 16 lengthy years as a married couple. Our separation was traumatic for both us and our families. We endeavored to manage the situation with the best of our abilities. Despite our divorce, we did not lose love or respect for one another.”

Following his separation from Reena, Aamir tied the knot with director Kiran Rao in 2005. They had a son, Azad, but announced their own split in 2021 after 16 years together. Presently, Aamir is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, a friend for two decades. Despite the changes in his personal life, he maintains a strong bond with both of his ex-wives and collaborates with them in co-parenting all of his children.