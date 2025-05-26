Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit

A news broke out that Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has been removed from Spirit featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director and there are lot of speculations that Deepika’s demands did not go well with Sandeep Vanga and he was irked with her huge demands. Even the remuneration was big for Deepika. He suddenly took a call and announced that Animal fame Tripti Dimri is finalized beside Prabhas.

There are mixed reactions about Tripti’s selection but Sandeep Vanga is well aware about presenting the leading lady in his film. The actress will be paid Rs 4 crores as remuneration for the project. Tripti signed the film immediately after she received the offer. Deepika has quoted over Rs 20 crores remuneration. Sandeep Reddy is finalizing other actors and technicians currently. The shoot commences later this year and the film will release in 2026. Prabhas plays a cop in this action drama.