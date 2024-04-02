Trisha breaks the record of Nayanthara

Spread the love

The remunerations of stars and successful actors have touched the skies. The pay cheques of actresses are quite less when compared to the actors. Nayanthara was the first South Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore. She is in huge demand and is charging Rs 10 crores for a women-centric film. For regular commercial films, Nayanthara is taking home Rs 8 crores. Trisha made her comeback and she is quite busy with several films. Trisha broke the record of Nayanthara and she is quoting Rs 12 crores remuneration per film.

The team of Vishwambara agreed to pay Rs 12 crores for the actress and this is a new record in South. Vishwambara is a socio fantasy film that is planned on a massive budget. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the lead actor and Vassishta is the director. Trisha is rumored to play a dual role in this interesting film. She even completed two massive schedules for the film. Vishwambara is announced for January 10th, 2025 release and is produced by UV Creations. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score.