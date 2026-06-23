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Home > Movie News

Trisha Celebrates Vijay’s Birthday in Style

Published on June 23, 2026 by swathy

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Trisha Celebrates Vijay’s Birthday in Style

After keeping fans waiting for a day, Trisha Krishnan posted a click after she celebrated Vijay’s 52nd birthday in style and instantly grabbed the internet’s attention. The actress shared a candid picture from Vijay’s birthday celebrations and accompanied it with a heartfelt message that quickly went viral across social media. Sharing the adorable click, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it. HBD. 00.00.” The simple yet emotional caption was enough to send Vijay and Trisha fans into celebration mode. Her post also put an end to the rumours that surfaced after she did not wish Vijay on his birthday until the following day.

Speculation had been doing the rounds that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. However, several fans pointed out that she may never have followed him in the first place, making the entire controversy baseless. Her latest birthday post has now shifted the focus back to their strong relationship.
Vijay and Trisha remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. From Ghilli and Thirupaachi to Leo, they have delivered several memorable hits together. Interestingly, Trisha has made it a tradition to post special birthday wishes for Vijay every year, and this year’s heartfelt message has once again become the talk of social media.

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