Trivikram has a shock for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju is also the leading distributor of Nizam and Vizag regions. He is distributing the films produced by top banners Mythri Movie Makers, Haarika and Hassine Creations and others. Recently Mythri Movie Makers floated their own distribution house in Nizam and they released Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy on their own. The films made huge business all over. Now the latest update says that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film that will start rolling tomorrow is sold. Asian Films acquired the Nizam distribution rights of the film for a record price.

This is a huge shock for Dil Raju as he was distributing the films of Trivikram, Haarika and Hassine Creations from the past few years. The real reasons are not unknown. Dil Raju shares a great bonding with S Radha Krishna and Naga Vamsi. Mahesh Babu has been into business with Asian Suniel and this may be a solid reason for the change in the Nizam distributor. Dil Raju is currently lining up a heap of big-budget films that will roll soon. He is producing Ram Charan’s next film directed by Shankar.