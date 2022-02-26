‘Trivikram is like the thread in a garland that kept us all intact’

The makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ had organised an event to celebrate the blockbuster success of the movie, earlier on Saturday.

Talking at the event, director Sagar K Chandra thanked the entire team, as he showered praise on Trivikram Srinivas for his hard work. “We are overwhelmed with the kind of response for this movie. Hearing blockbuster reports along with mind-blowing collections,” Sagar said.

Talking about the teamwork, Sagar K Chandra thanked Thaman, who scored thumping music for the Pawan & Rana- starrer. “His music added great value to the scenes,” Sagar K Chandra added.

“We are all flowers of a garland, who were kept together by Trivikram, who acted as a thread. He’s the one who held us together, coordinated with each team. We are forever thankful for his continuous efforts in keeping us all motivated despite the challenges.”

Thaman, who delivered good music for the ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ remake, stated that the team was confident about the movie being a super hit, ever since.

“We knew it would be nothing less than a Tsunami”, Thaman said.

Screenplay and dialogue writer Trivikram said, “I first need to thank the media. The media hyped the movie, as much as it was needed.”

“We need to shift the balance. We started the journey of Bheemla Nayak saluting forest, to take the character close to the jungle. We later imbibed Koshy’s character.”

“The major change we made was to give both characters a common journey,” the ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo’ director said. Actress Samyuktha Menon, Producer Naga Vamsi, Ganesh Master, and others were present at the success meet along with Sagar K Chandra, Thaman, and Trivikram Srinivas.