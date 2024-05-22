x
Trivikram lines up new projects for Pawan Kalyan

Published on May 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Trivikram lines up new projects for Pawan Kalyan

Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan share a great and magical bonding. Pawan Kalyan has huge trust on Trivikram and his work. All the recent films like Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, OG are finalized by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan has taken a long political break and he will return back to films. He will first focus on the shoot of OG and he has to complete the pending portions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Trivikram is currently busy finalizing the upcoming projects of Pawan Kalyan.

He is lining up two new films for Pawan and the shoots will commence next year. Trivikram is holding talks with a couple of young directors and he is also listening to scripts. One of the films will be produced by People Media Factory. Things will be finalized in the coming months. Pawan Kalyan is on a break for now and he will get back to films after the results of the AP Elections.

