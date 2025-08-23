x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan

Published on August 23, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan

Top director Trivikram shares a close bond with Pawan Kalyan and he is involved in most of the recent films of Pawan. After Pawan Kalyan became busy in AP politics, he hasn’t signed any new film. Trivikram has stepped out and is on a hunt for a new bunch of projects for Pawan Kalyan. The actor-turned-politician has no time for films now and he will focus on AP politics. He is in plans to do films from 2027.

Trivikram is currently lining up 2-3 films and he is discussing the same with his close team members. A couple of directors are said to have been finalized and the scripts are getting ready. Trivikram is also in plans to finalize a remake film with Pawan Kalyan and his team is on a hunt for the right remake that suits Pawan Kalyan. Some of the Tollywood producers who share close bonding with Trivikram will bankroll these projects. Trivikram will not direct any film with Pawan Kalyan though he has a script ready for the actor.

Next 2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next Previous Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
else

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody

Latest

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

Most Read

image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals
image
Liquor Scam Heat Turns to Ex-Minister Narayana Swamy: Arrest Likely?
image
Setback for KCR and Harish Rao in Telangana High Court Over Kaleshwaram Probe Report

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch