Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan

Top director Trivikram shares a close bond with Pawan Kalyan and he is involved in most of the recent films of Pawan. After Pawan Kalyan became busy in AP politics, he hasn’t signed any new film. Trivikram has stepped out and is on a hunt for a new bunch of projects for Pawan Kalyan. The actor-turned-politician has no time for films now and he will focus on AP politics. He is in plans to do films from 2027.

Trivikram is currently lining up 2-3 films and he is discussing the same with his close team members. A couple of directors are said to have been finalized and the scripts are getting ready. Trivikram is also in plans to finalize a remake film with Pawan Kalyan and his team is on a hunt for the right remake that suits Pawan Kalyan. Some of the Tollywood producers who share close bonding with Trivikram will bankroll these projects. Trivikram will not direct any film with Pawan Kalyan though he has a script ready for the actor.