Trivikram replaces Burra Sai Madhav

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej are teaming up for Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham remake. As always, Trivikram will be taking care of the script work of the film and will make changes accordingly considering Pawan Kalyan’s craze in mind. Burra Saimadhav was supposed to be the dialogue writer for the film. But due to his prior commitments, Sai Madhav was unable to allocate time for this film and he walked out of the project.

When Trivikram tried replacing Sai Madhav with some other dialogue writer, Pawan insisted Trivikram to take this responsibility as well. Trivikram needs to start shooting for SSMB28 and in between, he will be working for Pawan Kalyan’s remake film as well. He recently started working on the dialogue version of the project. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the ‘God of Time’ and he is expected to complete shooting for the film in just 20 days. People Media Factory and Zee Studios will produce the film jointly.