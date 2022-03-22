Trivikram shifts his focus on Mahesh Babu’s Film

Top director Trivikram was focused on Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak though he signed a film with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Mahesh is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot is expected to conclude in April. Hence Trivikram had ample time to star Mahesh’s project. Trivikram is now completely focused on Mahesh Babu’s film and the shoot is expected to commence soon. A special colony set will be constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad and a major portion of the shoot will take place in the set. The work for the set will commence this month.

The schedules are planned and the actors, technicians are finalized now. Pooja Hegde will romance Mahesh and Thaman scores the music. Trivikram is keen to complete the shoot and release the film during Sankranthi 2023. The regular shoot may commence in May this year. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this big budget film. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram will be taking Rs 50 crores as remuneration each for the film.