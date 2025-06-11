x
Movie News

Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun's treatment
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment

A lot is being heard about Trivikram Srinivas these days. The reason for this is because he has a solid line-up on the horizon. He is currently in talks with Venkatesh and Ram Charan. Despite the fact that his previous outing ‘Guntur Kaaram’ with Mahesh Babu sank at the box office, the anticipation over his upcoming projects has been quite high due to his commendable craze among Telugu audience.

Trivikram was initially supposed to team up with national award winning actor Allu Arjun for a mythological subject after Pushpa 2. This project is tipped to be pan-India magnum opus with a projected budget of more than 800 Crores. There were reports that Bunny was very keen to reunite with Trivikram once again after working for three blockbuster films earlier.

Unfortunately, Bunny kept Trivikram’s film on the back burner after the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2. After Pushpa 2 saw humongous pan-India success at the box office, Bunny changed his mind on working with Trivikram. The reason appears to be that Trivikram has never touched a mythological script in his career so far and also because of the fact that he didn’t direct a pan-India film till now.

After much deliberation, Allu Arjun decided to go with Tamil director Atlee who delivered a massive hit with Shah Rukh Khan. When Trivikram approached him, the Pushpa actor has reportedly asked him to wait until completion of Atlee’s project.

Allu Arjun’s cold treatment is said to have deeply hurt Trivikram and made him change his mind. Now, Trivikram is in plans to bring NTR on board in place of Allu Arjun for the mythological subject. Trivikram feels that NTR aptly fits to the larger than life script penned by him. So, he immediately approached him and secured the green signal.

Next Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration Previous Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun's treatment
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun's treatment
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

