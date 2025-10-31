Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe

The knots are tightening around former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, along with his brother Ramu, in the fake liquor case that has created a political storm in the state. Investigators have reportedly found strong evidence linking both to the illegal liquor network. The main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao and Jaganmohan Rao, were interrogated by the Excise and SIT officials for seven days, during which they allegedly revealed that they entered the fake liquor business with the encouragement of Jogi Ramesh. Based on these statements, authorities are preparing to name Ramesh and his brother as accused in the case and submit a memo to the court.

Sources say the investigation exposed Ramesh’s key role in orchestrating the operation. According to Janardhan Rao’s testimony, Ramesh promised him financial help of about ₹3 crore after suffering losses in several ventures and suggested setting up a distillery in Africa. Following his advice, Janardhan started manufacturing illicit liquor in Mulakalacheruvu with the help of Jayachandra Reddy during Ramesh’s tenure as a minister in 2023. The SIT has also collected CCTV footage from around Ramesh’s residence to verify Janardhan’s claims of meeting him before leaving for Africa.

The investigation into the bank accounts of the main accused has uncovered suspicious transactions linked to several political figures. In a bid to destroy evidence, Janardhan wiped his phone data and email accounts before fleeing to Africa. The probe also uncovered a Goa connection, revealing that a man named Jithin supplied the spirit used for fake liquor production from his own distillery.

The Excise Department has already cancelled the license of Srinivasa Wines in Vijayawada after confirming the sale of counterfeit liquor. As the case widens, more arrests are expected.