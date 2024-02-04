x
True Lover Trailer: A complicated love story for Valentine’s week

True Lover Trailer: A complicated love story for Valentine’s week

Manikandan’s Lover is releasing in Tamil this Valentine’s week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu on February 10th with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Prabhu Ram Vyas, the upcoming film also stars Gouri Priya Reddy and Kanna Ravi in prominent roles. The film’s teaser impressed everyone and today makers unveiled the trailer in a grand launch event.

The film explores the tumultuous relationship between a young couple, Arun and Divya, portrayed by Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, respectively.

The trailer begins with Arun waking to a reminder of Divya’s birthday, and he records a voice message to wish her, only to delete it when his message is seen but not responded to.

As Arun proposes marriage as the next step in their relationship, Divya finds herself conflicted, questioning the healthiness of their bond and contemplating its future.

Arun struggles with this, believing her hesitations stem from his economic situation. The score elevates every emotion. This complicated love story will impress everyone on Valentine’s week,

The film is produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

