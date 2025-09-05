x
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Trump Hosts Tech Giants for AI-Focused White House Dinner

Published on September 5, 2025 by Sanyogita

Trump Hosts Tech Giants for AI-Focused White House Dinner

President Donald Trump welcomed America’s top technology leaders to a special dinner at the White House on Thursday. The discussion centered on artificial intelligence and investment in the United States.

More than a dozen CEOs joined the event, including Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai. Trump, seated between First Lady Melania Trump and Zuckerberg, asked each executive to share details of their company’s investments in the country.

The guest list also highlighted the growing influence of Indian Americans in technology. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO chairman Vivek Ranadive, and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar all attended the high-profile dinner.

The dinner was originally planned in the Rose Garden but was relocated to the State Dining Room due to inclement weather. The White House also hosted the first meeting of its Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump.

One notable absence was SpaceX chief Elon Musk. Reports initially suggested he might have been left out, but Musk later clarified he was invited and could not attend, adding that a representative joined in his place. A White House official, however, stated that Musk was not on the official invitation list. The dinner underscored the White House’s focus on strengthening ties with the technology sector as artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide.

