Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback

In a dramatic escalation of his trade policy agenda, US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 10 percent global tariff on imports from all countries. The move came within hours of a Supreme Court ruling that reportedly declared portions of his earlier tariff measures unlawful. The decision signals a direct confrontation between the executive branch and the judiciary. Rather than scaling back, Trump responded with a broader trade action. He signed the executive order and declared that the new tariff would take effect almost immediately.

A Global Tariff Without Exceptions

The newly announced 10 percent tariff applies to imports from every country. No nation is automatically exempt. The President described it as a global tariff designed to protect American economic interests and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Trump announced the decision on his social media platform Truth Social. He stated that he had signed the executive order and expressed pride in the move. According to him, the tariff will be implemented without delay.

Impact on India and Other Trade Partners

India is among the countries covered under the new tariff framework. White House official clarified that until a separate executive order is issued, India will not receive an exemption from the additional 10 percent duty.

Trump, however, indicated that existing agreements with India would not be immediately disrupted. He described the India deal as fair and suggested that the broader tariff measure was not intended to undermine bilateral arrangements. Even so, the tariff burden will apply to Indian exports to the United States until further clarification is issued.

The White House also urged all US trading partners to continue honoring current agreements while the new tariff structure is implemented.

Sharp Reaction to Supreme Court Verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its ruling on the earlier tariff measures, Trump addressed reporters. He criticized the judgment and called it flawed. He expressed disappointment with certain members of the court and stated that his administration would not retreat from its trade stance.

He made it clear that tariffs would not be withdrawn. Instead, he warned that they could be increased if necessary. Within a short time of that statement, he formalized the 10 percent global tariff through an executive order. By imposing a universal tariff in response to judicial resistance, Trump has intensified both domestic constitutional debate and global trade tensions.

Markets and governments worldwide are now assessing the potential economic impact. For India and other major exporters, the next steps will depend on whether exemptions or revised orders follow.

With this bold move, Donald Trump has signalled that his administration is prepared to push forward on trade protection, even in the face of judicial scrutiny.

