Home > Politics

Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!

Published on November 13, 2024 by nymisha

Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!

The 47th US President Donald Trump has announced a bold new initiative to streamline the American government machinery. In a statement released on 12th November 2024, Trump revealed that tech mogul Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will spearhead the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed “DOGE”.

The duo has been tasked with transforming how the federal government operates. According to Trump’s statement, the department will work towards dismantling government bureaucracy, reducing unnecessary regulations, and cutting down wasteful expenditure.

Elon Musk, known for his ventures Tesla and SpaceX, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating it would “send shockwaves through the system”. The initiative aims to tackle government waste, which according to Musk, involves “a lot of people”.

Trump likened the ambitious project to the historic Manhattan Project, suggesting it could bring about revolutionary changes in governance. The department will function independently, providing external guidance while collaborating with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget to implement large-scale reforms.

A notable aspect of the project is its focus on the massive US government spending of $6.5 trillion. The team plans to root out waste and fraud while making the government more accountable to citizens.

The project has been given a symbolic deadline of 4th July 2026, coinciding with America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations. Trump expressed confidence that a more efficient, streamlined government would serve as the perfect gift to mark this historic occasion.

The US president’s announcement suggests significant changes might be in store for the federal government’s structure and functioning, should these plans materialise.

-Sanyogita

Previous Zebra Movie Pre Release Event
