Trump Softens His Tone on H-1B Visas, Says America Needs Skilled Foreign Talent

US President Donald Trump surprised many by once again defending the H-1B visa program. His remarks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington left both supporters and critics stunned. The President, who built much of his political identity on strict immigration control, struck a noticeably softer tone. He even admitted that America cannot run a world-class technology industry without foreign specialists.

“This Is MAGA,” Says Trump

While addressing global investors, Trump explained that large companies planning multi-billion-dollar chip factories cannot rely on people who have been out of work for years. He said these industries need trained experts who can operate advanced equipment on day one. Trump added that he will welcome such workers because they help America grow stronger.

He even addressed critics within his own base. Trump said he loves his conservative supporters but insisted that some of them misunderstand how modern industries work. In a rare moment, he sounded almost apologetic. He said, “People have to learn skills they never had. I am sorry, but we cannot succeed if we block foreign experts from helping us open these massive plants.”

Why Trump Is Defending H-1B Now

His comments follow an earlier interview where he told Fox News that unemployed Americans cannot be trained overnight to handle complex jobs in missile or semiconductor production. He stressed that skilled foreign workers can teach Americans, who will eventually take over. Trump said this approach protects national interests while keeping America competitive.

This softer approach contrasts with his earlier tough rhetoric. Only weeks ago, Trump approved a hefty one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B petitions filed abroad. The White House later clarified that the fee does not affect existing H-1B workers or renewals.

Mixed Reactions Across the US

Many Americans reacted with sarcasm, saying MAGA supporters expected more jobs for locals. Others argued that companies have long used H-1B hiring to avoid raising wages. At the same time, several workers countered that the country has thousands of highly skilled Americans who remain unemployed.

For now, he believes that bringing in specialised foreign professionals is essential if America wants to lead in high-tech manufacturing and keep investments flowing.