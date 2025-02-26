x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

Published on February 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death
image
Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

President Donald Trump’s proposal to introduce a $5 million (₹45 crore) “gold card” visa has sparked significant debate, especially among Indian nationals facing lengthy green card backlogs. This new visa, set to replace the existing EB-5 investor program, offers a direct pathway to US residency and citizenship for wealthy individuals. However, it raises concerns for middle-tier investors and skilled professionals who rely on employment-based green cards.

The gold card visa is a premium residency option that allows individuals to obtain a green card and eventual US citizenship by paying a $5 million fee. Unlike the EB-5 program, which requires an investment of $800,000 to $1.05 million (₹6.9 Crore–₹9.18 Crore ) in job-creating businesses, the gold card has no job creation requirement. It is designed to attract wealthy individuals and high-net-worth investors, positioning itself as a faster alternative to traditional immigration routes.

Indians constitute one of the largest groups stuck in US green card backlogs, with some waiting over 50 years in employment-based categories. The gold card could benefit wealthy Indians who can afford the $5 million fee, offering them a quicker route to US residency. However, it excludes middle-tier investors who previously considered the EB-5 program, as the steep cost makes it inaccessible for many. The program’s focus on financial capability over job creation may also sideline skilled professionals in favor of business tycoons.

The gold card is set to replace the EB-5 investor visa program, which Trump criticized as “full of nonsense, make-believe, and fraud.” While EB-5 required investments in job-creating businesses, the gold card simplifies the process by focusing solely on wealth. This change could make it harder for Indians who relied on EB-5 as an alternative to employment-based green cards.

Indians on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 visas can apply for the gold card if they can afford the ₹45 Crores fee. However, the program’s high cost limits its accessibility to India’s ultra-rich elite, leaving middle-class professionals and investors with fewer options.

There are uncertainties and risks associated with the gold card. Details about processing times, vetting procedures, and long-term benefits remain unclear. The program may face opposition from Congress or legal hurdles, potentially delaying its implementation. Additionally, the steep fee excludes many who could previously afford the EB-5 program.

For those unable to afford the gold card, traditional employment-based green cards (EB-1, EB-2, EB-3) and the H-1B visa remain viable options, despite long processing times. Reduced interest in EB-5 due to the gold card’s introduction might improve chances for those already in the EB-5 pipeline.

Next Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death Previous Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar scripts History
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar scripts History
image
Chhaava finally making it to Telugu

Latest

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Robinhood Making: Witness All The Fun On Sets
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death
image
Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

Most Read

image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari
image
SLBC tunnel rescue: Fate of trapped workers to be revealed in 48 hours
image
Revanth questions KTR’s silence in Kedar’s death

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look