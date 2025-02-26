Trump’s 45 Crore ‘Gold Card’ Visa: A Hope for Indians Stuck in Green Card Backlogs!

President Donald Trump’s proposal to introduce a $5 million (₹45 crore) “gold card” visa has sparked significant debate, especially among Indian nationals facing lengthy green card backlogs. This new visa, set to replace the existing EB-5 investor program, offers a direct pathway to US residency and citizenship for wealthy individuals. However, it raises concerns for middle-tier investors and skilled professionals who rely on employment-based green cards.

The gold card visa is a premium residency option that allows individuals to obtain a green card and eventual US citizenship by paying a $5 million fee. Unlike the EB-5 program, which requires an investment of $800,000 to $1.05 million (₹6.9 Crore–₹9.18 Crore ) in job-creating businesses, the gold card has no job creation requirement. It is designed to attract wealthy individuals and high-net-worth investors, positioning itself as a faster alternative to traditional immigration routes.

Indians constitute one of the largest groups stuck in US green card backlogs, with some waiting over 50 years in employment-based categories. The gold card could benefit wealthy Indians who can afford the $5 million fee, offering them a quicker route to US residency. However, it excludes middle-tier investors who previously considered the EB-5 program, as the steep cost makes it inaccessible for many. The program’s focus on financial capability over job creation may also sideline skilled professionals in favor of business tycoons.

The gold card is set to replace the EB-5 investor visa program, which Trump criticized as “full of nonsense, make-believe, and fraud.” While EB-5 required investments in job-creating businesses, the gold card simplifies the process by focusing solely on wealth. This change could make it harder for Indians who relied on EB-5 as an alternative to employment-based green cards.

Indians on H-1B or EB-2/EB-3 visas can apply for the gold card if they can afford the ₹45 Crores fee. However, the program’s high cost limits its accessibility to India’s ultra-rich elite, leaving middle-class professionals and investors with fewer options.

There are uncertainties and risks associated with the gold card. Details about processing times, vetting procedures, and long-term benefits remain unclear. The program may face opposition from Congress or legal hurdles, potentially delaying its implementation. Additionally, the steep fee excludes many who could previously afford the EB-5 program.

For those unable to afford the gold card, traditional employment-based green cards (EB-1, EB-2, EB-3) and the H-1B visa remain viable options, despite long processing times. Reduced interest in EB-5 due to the gold card’s introduction might improve chances for those already in the EB-5 pipeline.