x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Yevade Subrahmanyam Magic Returns
image
TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise
image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani

TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise

In Tirupati, a fresh controversy has erupted between the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board and its employees, escalating tensions within the temple administration. The dispute stems from an incident involving Naresh Kumar, a TTD Board member from Karnataka, who allegedly misbehaved with a temple employee at the main entrance gate of the temple two days ago.

The incident occurred when Balaji, a TTD employee, refused to open the gate for Naresh Kumar, leading to a heated argument. Naresh Kumar, reportedly angered by the employee’s refusal, used harsh language, sparking outrage among the temple staff. Employee unions have condemned the behaviour of the Board member, demanding an apology and strict action against him.

This is not the first time such an issue has arisen. Earlier, a similar incident took place at the Varahaswamy Temple, where an employee was suspended despite not being at fault. Employee unions have accused the Board of consistently mistreating staff and have called for the removal of members who display such behaviour.

In response, TTD employee unions held a meeting at the administration building and decided to stage a protest from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. They have also demanded the withdrawal of recent unjust transfers of employees and the reinstatement of those affected. Union leaders, including Venkatesh, have warned of further action if their demands are not met.

The unions have also called for the withdrawal of privileges granted to Naresh Kumar, including his official car and guest house accommodations. They insist that the Board must publicly apologize to all employees, especially Balaji, and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Next Yevade Subrahmanyam Magic Returns Previous Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
else

TRENDING

image
Yevade Subrahmanyam Magic Returns
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health

Latest

image
Yevade Subrahmanyam Magic Returns
image
TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise
image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani

Most Read

image
TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise
image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?

Related Articles

Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot