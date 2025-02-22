TTD Board vs Employees: Tensions Rise

In Tirupati, a fresh controversy has erupted between the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board and its employees, escalating tensions within the temple administration. The dispute stems from an incident involving Naresh Kumar, a TTD Board member from Karnataka, who allegedly misbehaved with a temple employee at the main entrance gate of the temple two days ago.

The incident occurred when Balaji, a TTD employee, refused to open the gate for Naresh Kumar, leading to a heated argument. Naresh Kumar, reportedly angered by the employee’s refusal, used harsh language, sparking outrage among the temple staff. Employee unions have condemned the behaviour of the Board member, demanding an apology and strict action against him.

This is not the first time such an issue has arisen. Earlier, a similar incident took place at the Varahaswamy Temple, where an employee was suspended despite not being at fault. Employee unions have accused the Board of consistently mistreating staff and have called for the removal of members who display such behaviour.

In response, TTD employee unions held a meeting at the administration building and decided to stage a protest from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. They have also demanded the withdrawal of recent unjust transfers of employees and the reinstatement of those affected. Union leaders, including Venkatesh, have warned of further action if their demands are not met.

The unions have also called for the withdrawal of privileges granted to Naresh Kumar, including his official car and guest house accommodations. They insist that the Board must publicly apologize to all employees, especially Balaji, and ensure such incidents do not recur.