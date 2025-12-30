x
TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders

Published on December 30, 2025 by nymisha

TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders
TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders

In Andhra Pradesh politics, allegations of preferential treatment at Tirumala are nothing new. Irrespective of which party or coalition is in power, there is a long-standing perception that ruling party leaders receive priority in Lord Venkateswara’s darshan, while opposition leaders are sidelined.

The issue has resurfaced once again, this time with opposition YSR Congress Party leaders claiming they are being ignored when it comes to darshan at Tirumala. Several YSRCP leaders and public representatives have alleged that the current TTD board is not extending proper cooperation and is following a biased approach. At the same time, voices from the ruling coalition argue that even now, YSRCP leaders are being given importance despite being in opposition. These conflicting claims have kept the issue alive in political circles.

Amid growing criticism, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has now issued a clear clarification to address the controversy.

According to the TTD, darshan facilities for YSRCP representatives are being provided strictly as per established rules. The board clarified that only elected MLAs and MPs of the YSR Congress Party are eligible for darshan under their official quota. Party leaders who do not hold elected positions are not entitled to any special quota. TTD officials stated that there is no discrimination and that all arrangements are being made purely in accordance with norms.

The board firmly rejected allegations of political bias. It stressed that there is no separate quota for party leaders as individuals and that any deviation from rules would undermine the sanctity of the system. By issuing this clarification, the TTD sought to draw a clear line between elected representatives and other political figures.

This statement has shifted the focus of the debate. While YSRCP leaders continue to express dissatisfaction, the TTD has positioned itself as an institution following procedure rather than political preference.

For now, the TTD has made its stand clear. TTD states that darshan at Tirumala will be governed by rules and eligibility, not by political affiliation.

Previous Blockbuster Combo Returns: Siddhu Jonnalagadda x Sithara Entertainments
