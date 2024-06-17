TTD executive officer holds review at temple

TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Monday took an overall view on all the departments and reviewed the major departments including Temple, Reception, Annaprasadam and Engineering departments in detail. A review meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala along with JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sri Narasimha Kishore and other senior officers of TTD.

Speaking on the occasion, Syamala Rao said that Tirumala has got emotional bonding in the society. “It is our primary duty to ensure quality food, sanitation and other facilities to the best possible manner to the satisfaction of the pilgrim devotees. During my observations in my maiden inspection yesterday, from the feedback I received from the pilgrims, we need to fill the gaps to reach their expectations”, he maintained.

Later he instructed the JEO to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) besides establishing a Feedback Mechanism along with a Checklist and TimeLine for every department.

The EO reviewed in length the various formats of Darshan, online quota release, seva tickets with respect to temple, modes of accommodation in Reception wing and also the Engineering works with the officials concerned.

Senior Officers of TTD including CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, FACAO Balaji, DLO Sri Veeraju, CE Nageswara Rao and other Heads were also present.

Earlier during the day, EO inspected Cottages in Mullakunta area, laddu counters and interacted with the pilgrims to know about the facilities.

Later, he checked the taste and quality of Annaprasadam being served to the pilgrims at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) and received the feedback from the pilgrims.