TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur

The death of former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer Y. Satish Kumar has taken a serious turn after the Gooty GRP police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by his family. They alleged that the accused in the Tirumala Parakamani theft case were responsible for his killing.

Satish Kumar, who was currently serving as a GRP Inspector at Guntakal, had been attending repeated inquiries by the CID in connection with the 2023 Parakamani theft. He appeared before CID officials on November 6 and was asked to report again two days later. On Thursday night, he boarded a train from Guntakal to Tirupati for the scheduled questioning. On Friday morning, he was found dead near the Komali railway station close to Tadipatri.

His death has triggered widespread suspicion. Satish had been the original complainant in the Parakamani theft case, where he accused senior assistant Ravi Kumar of stealing foreign currency during the temple hundi counting. Based on his complaint, vigilance officers filed a chargesheet in May 2023. The case was later settled in the Lok Adalat in September 2023. After the change of government, the High Court ordered a fresh probe, and the CID reopened the investigation, questioning multiple officials, including Satish.

The discovery of his body on the railway track has raised serious concerns. Witnesses reported deep injuries on his face and signs of severe head trauma. Clues teams and dog squads examined the spot, while the body was shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

His relatives insist he was murdered to silence him. Opposition leaders have also raised questions and demanded a transparent investigation.