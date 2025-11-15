x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur

Published on November 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone
image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur

The death of former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer Y. Satish Kumar has taken a serious turn after the Gooty GRP police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by his family. They alleged that the accused in the Tirumala Parakamani theft case were responsible for his killing.

Satish Kumar, who was currently serving as a GRP Inspector at Guntakal, had been attending repeated inquiries by the CID in connection with the 2023 Parakamani theft. He appeared before CID officials on November 6 and was asked to report again two days later. On Thursday night, he boarded a train from Guntakal to Tirupati for the scheduled questioning. On Friday morning, he was found dead near the Komali railway station close to Tadipatri.

His death has triggered widespread suspicion. Satish had been the original complainant in the Parakamani theft case, where he accused senior assistant Ravi Kumar of stealing foreign currency during the temple hundi counting. Based on his complaint, vigilance officers filed a chargesheet in May 2023. The case was later settled in the Lok Adalat in September 2023. After the change of government, the High Court ordered a fresh probe, and the CID reopened the investigation, questioning multiple officials, including Satish.

The discovery of his body on the railway track has raised serious concerns. Witnesses reported deep injuries on his face and signs of severe head trauma. Clues teams and dog squads examined the spot, while the body was shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

His relatives insist he was murdered to silence him. Opposition leaders have also raised questions and demanded a transparent investigation.

Previous Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone

Latest

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested
image
Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram and Sharwanand Films in Risky Zone
image
Bobby making Crucial changes for Mega158

Most Read

image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible
image
Bihar Election 2025: How Nitish Kumar Achieved a Massive Positive Wave Even After 20 Years in Power

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts