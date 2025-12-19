x
Home > Politics

TTD Must Take Full Responsibility, High Court Pushes for AI Use

December 19, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made strong and significant observations during the hearing of the Tirumala Parakamani theft case, stressing that any lapse at Tirumala directly affects the sentiments of millions of devotees. The court made it clear that the responsibility for safeguarding devotees’ offerings rests entirely with the TTD Board and its officials, leaving no room for excuses.

During the hearing, the court questioned TTD lawyers on whether they were merely offering explanations instead of concrete solutions. It emphasized that transparency in the counting of offerings is non-negotiable and directed the TTD to overhaul the Parakamani counting system completely. The bench strongly recommended reducing human involvement and increasing the use of Artificial Intelligence and advanced machinery to prevent thefts and irregularities.

The High Court instructed TTD to implement reforms in two phases. As an immediate measure, it ordered enhanced security protocols for hundi sealing, transportation, and counting processes. The court directed the TTD to submit a detailed report on these immediate safeguards within two weeks. For long-term reforms, the court suggested the use of AI for classifying offerings, identifying foreign currency, and separating valuable metals through modern automated systems. A comprehensive draft proposal for these permanent reforms must be submitted within eight weeks.

The court also ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to submit details of property sales and registrations linked to the accused, Ravikumar, and his family, in a sealed cover, within a week. The case relates to the incident that occurred on October 27, which the court has already ordered to be thoroughly investigated. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 26. The observations send a clear message that protecting the sanctity of devotees’ offerings is a sacred duty that cannot be compromised.

