x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System

Published on December 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims
image
Runtime Locked for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday made strong observations while hearing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Parakamani theft case. The court made it clear that thefts occurring in Parakamani cannot be treated as ordinary crimes and must be viewed with greater seriousness.

The High Court noted that the Parakamani holds offerings made by devotees out of faith and devotion. Any theft of such offerings directly affects the sentiments of millions of devotees across the country. The court said that incidents involving sacred donations require stricter safeguards and accountability.

During the hearing, the court stressed the urgent need to modernise the donation counting process at Tirumala. It advised the TTD to reduce human involvement and adopt technology-driven systems. The judges suggested the use of machines and artificial intelligence to ensure transparency and accuracy in counting donations. The court questioned why outdated manual methods were still being followed despite repeated theft incidents.

The High Court also expressed concern over the treatment of devotees who volunteer for donation counting. It was observed that subjecting volunteers to body checks and treating them with suspicion is inappropriate and unacceptable. Devotees who come forward in the spirit of service should not be humiliated or handled like criminal suspects.

The court further stated that outsourcing staff should not be used for counting offerings. It emphasised that the responsibility must remain within a secure and accountable system. The judges directed both parties to place detailed suggestions and corrective measures before the court.

With these observations, the High Court underlined that protecting the sanctity of Parakamani offerings is not merely an administrative matter but a responsibility tied to public faith. The case has been posted for further hearing after the submission of recommendations.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Smashes Blockbuster Century Previous Chandrababu Naidu in Command, Jagan Searching: Andhra Pradesh Politics in 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims

Latest

image
Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer
image
Rakul Preet Responds about Misleading Online Claims
image
Runtime Locked for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System
image
Chandrababu Naidu in Command, Jagan Searching: Andhra Pradesh Politics in 2025

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics