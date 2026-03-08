x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

TTD Reviews Digital Tender Portal to Strengthen Transparency in Procurement

Published on March 8, 2026 by nymisha

TTD Reviews Digital Tender Portal to Strengthen Transparency in Procurement

TTD has started focusing on improving its procurement system. In the wake of the recent laddu controversy, the temple administration wants to ensure greater transparency in the tender process.

A review meeting was held on Saturday by TTD Additional Executive Officer C.H. Venkayya Chowdary at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala. Officials reviewed plans for a new digital tender portal that will manage the entire procurement process online. The portal is being developed by Radiant Infonet Private Limited.

Under the new system, suppliers must first register on the portal before participating in tenders. Their background and eligibility will be carefully verified. Only qualified suppliers will be allowed to take part.

TTD also plans to use AI tools to study market trends and price changes. This will help officials make better purchasing decisions. The digital system will connect tender management, supply tracking, and payments on a single platform.

Officials believe the new process will make procurement faster and more reliable for both the temple administration and suppliers.

On Friday, around 66,855 pilgrims had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The temple also recorded strong donations through the hundi. On that single day, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams received ₹3.82 crore in offerings.Pilgrim queues remained long throughout the day. Devotees filled 31 compartments in the Vaikuntham Queue Complex. Those who arrived without tokens had to wait nearly 18 to 20 hours for Sarva Darshan. Despite the long waiting time, thousands of devotees patiently waited for their turn to offer prayers.

Previous ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan
else

