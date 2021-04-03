TTD surprise amid bypoll on old court order

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) took a sudden decision and issued an instant order for taking back retired TTD archakas into duty. With this, CM Jagan Reddy’s admirer Ramana Deekshitulu and others are going to come back into their old positions. Ramana Deekshitulu will assume charge as the chief priest now.

Interestingly, the latest TTD decision was based on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh that were issued way back in 2018. In fact, Ramana Deekshitulu has approached and urged the Chief Minister for this decision immediately after the YCP came to power. But, his request has been kept pending for the past 2 years. Now, TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy has come out with this sudden decision amid the Tirupati parliamentary bypoll.

Actually, the previous TDP regime implemented the retirement rules in May, 2018. At that time, chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu and others got retired as they crossed the age of 65 years. At that time, Ramana Deekshitulu and his followers have declared a open war and passed sensational comments on pink diamond to embarrass Chandrababu Naidu.

For different reasons, once again, the YCP regime took the present decision apparently to appease Ramana Deekshitulu and others. The move is being seen as an attempt by the YCP to attract the Hindu voters in the bypoll.