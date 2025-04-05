Turf war intensifies in Pithapuram

The turf war between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena is intensifying in Pithapuram, with cadres from both parties making all efforts to prove their supremacy. While the rivalry between TDP and Janasena was limited to statements and counter statements till now, on Saturday it got on to the ground.

MLC Konidela Naga Babu is touring in Pithapuram right now and participating in several official programs and development works launches. While it is a positive and celebratory occasion for both TDP and Janasena, instead of presenting a united picture, cadres from both parties have been taking on each other, with competing slogans and jostling.

The reason for this confrontation is, clearly the statement made by MLC Naga Babu during Janasena Party’s foundation day celebrations held recently.

Naga Babu had said that Pawan Kalyan is the only reason for Janasena victory in Pithapuram thus humiliating TDP incharge and former MLA SVSN Varma. While there is no doubt about Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and efforts, it was because of unconditional and unflinching support of SVSN Varma that JSP founder got elected from Pithapuram.

Thus the statement of Naga Babu did not go down well with TDP workers. Infact more than SVSN Varma, TDP cadres have been hurt, souring relationship between TDP and Janasena in Pithapuram.

While there is good bonding between TDP and Janasena top leaders at state level, it appears to be a completely different scenario in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. With both TDP and Janasena leaders and cadres showing no inclination to slow down, the turf war is only set to intensify in Pithapuram.